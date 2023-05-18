Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.