Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.76 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allstate by 88.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,728,000 after buying an additional 612,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Shares of ALL opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

