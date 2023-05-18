Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.36 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

