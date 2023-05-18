Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.16 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 673.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

