Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

