Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,482 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $132.19 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

