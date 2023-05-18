Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,330 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

