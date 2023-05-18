Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 25,690 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.