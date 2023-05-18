Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after acquiring an additional 376,520 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.