Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $14.45 on Thursday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

