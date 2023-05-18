ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.97

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.97 and traded as high as $24.59. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 4,988 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

