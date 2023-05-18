Chris Hoel Sells 47,372 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris Hoel sold 2,952 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $11,837.52.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

