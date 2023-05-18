Christopher P. Stewart Buys 50,000 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher P. Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,519.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,691,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 245.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 409,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 532,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

BNGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

