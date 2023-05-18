Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

NYSE CB traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

