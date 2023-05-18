CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.32. 90,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,643. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$620.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

