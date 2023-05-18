CI Investments Inc. Buys 173,954 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $242,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $61,013,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,105,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.96. 838,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

