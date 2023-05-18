CI Investments Inc. Buys 481,105 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,105 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Prologis worth $287,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 440,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,974. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

