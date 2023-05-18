CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,635 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,737,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,883. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

