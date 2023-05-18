CI Investments Inc. Has $116.29 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $116,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,695,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $722.32. 70,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

