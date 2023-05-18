CI Investments Inc. Has $164.41 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.55% of Equitable worth $164,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 1,082,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

