CI Investments Inc. Has $99.40 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 161,981 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.85. 36,021,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,997,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.44, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $318.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

