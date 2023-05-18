CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122,175 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Visa worth $404,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.66. The stock has a market cap of $435.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

