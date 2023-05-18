CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Quanta Services worth $87,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.64. 251,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,867. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.