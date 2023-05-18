CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,295 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $139,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,804. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

