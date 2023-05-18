CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,131 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dollar General worth $91,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

Dollar General stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.70. The stock had a trading volume of 415,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $230.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.