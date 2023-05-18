CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,877 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $76,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

