CI Investments Inc. Sells 85,793 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,793 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of Etsy worth $67,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of ETSY traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.