CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SBA Communications worth $110,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

