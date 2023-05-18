CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CBWBF traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

