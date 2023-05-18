Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 62,544 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.