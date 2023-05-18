Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 112,742 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

