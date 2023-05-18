Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 66,917 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 673.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

