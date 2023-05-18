Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

