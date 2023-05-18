Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in UGI by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UGI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE UGI opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.