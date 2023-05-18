Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,623 shares of company stock worth $1,148,690. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Fund LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

