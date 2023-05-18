Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

About Cimpress

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.