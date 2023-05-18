Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

