Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Cimpress Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
