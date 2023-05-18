Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 770.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $465.34 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $478.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.86 and its 200-day moving average is $447.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

