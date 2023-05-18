Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,101,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.