Citigroup Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $22.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PARA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

PARA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.