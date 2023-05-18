Citigroup Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $1.25

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.8% in the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

