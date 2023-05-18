Citigroup Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $53.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,000. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,096 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

