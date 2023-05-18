Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Centrica Stock Performance
CNA stock traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116.40 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,588,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,917,525. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -902.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.10.
Insider Activity at Centrica
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
