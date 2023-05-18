Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Centrica Stock Performance

CNA stock traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116.40 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,588,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,917,525. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -902.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.10.

Insider Activity at Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,554.30). In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea acquired 694,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($887,916.20). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,554.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 900,557 shares of company stock valued at $93,009,168. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

