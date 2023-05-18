Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 237 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.63).

LON:WG traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.10 ($1.69). 4,856,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market capitalization of £934.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.29. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.19).

John Wood Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,925.40). In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £4,228.46 ($5,296.83). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,925.40). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

