Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Datadog were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,389 shares of company stock worth $52,930,830 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

