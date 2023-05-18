Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.