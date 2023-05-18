Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 286.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

