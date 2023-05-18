Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,105 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.