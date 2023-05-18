Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,152 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

