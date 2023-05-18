Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,297 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.