Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,297 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of GIS opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at General Mills
In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
