Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $226.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

